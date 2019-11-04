Email
Monday, November 4, 2019

Teens From After-School Rock Program Showcase Their Bands With Paper Tiger Concert This Week

Posted By on Mon, Nov 4, 2019 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / VINTAGE PICTURES
  • Facebook / Vintage Pictures
San Antonio's High Voltage Music Program aims to keep kids on the right path with rock 'n' roll.

The three-year-old project, predominantly focused on Southside school districts, provides an after-school outlet for aspiring teen rockers, including lessons, rehearsal space and even the musical instruments on which they learn.

Seven bands from the program are scheduled to showcase their skills at Paper Tiger on Sunday, November 10, in show called Teens on a Mission. Finding September, Z-Pocalypse and Vintage Pictures are among those performing.

"We’re really excited,” organizer and High Voltage founder Bell Solloa said. "It exposes teens to seeing what really hard work and commitment can do."



Teen artist will have space inside the venue to sell wares, and food trucks outside will supply vittles to those who rock up an appetite. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

$5, 3-8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com.

