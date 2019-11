Teens From After-School Rock Program Showcase Their Bands With Paper Tiger Concert This Week

San Antonio's High Voltage Music Program aims to keep kids on the right path with rock 'n' roll.The three-year-old project, predominantly focused on Southside school districts, provides an after-school outlet for aspiring teen rockers, including lessons, rehearsal space and even the musical instruments on which they learn.Seven bands from the program are scheduled to showcase their skills at Paper Tiger on Sunday, November 10, in show called Teens on a Mission. Finding September, Z-Pocalypse and Vintage Pictures are among those performing."We’re really excited,” organizer and High Voltage founder Bell Solloa said. "It exposes teens to seeing what really hard work and commitment can do."Teen artist will have space inside the venue to sell wares, and food trucks outside will supply vittles to those who rock up an appetite. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.