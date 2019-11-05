Email
Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Kero Kero Bonito Playing Paper Tiger This Week

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 1:02 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / KEROKEROBONITO
  • Instagram / kerokerobonito
Melding ’90s bubblegum pop with fuzzed-out, My Bloody Valentine-inspired indie rock, London-based Kero Kero Bonito are the shiny ear treat you never knew you needed.

If that sounds at all appealing to you, be sure to catch the group when they hit up the St. Mary's Strip this week.

$16-$18, Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
