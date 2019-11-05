Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Kero Kero Bonito Playing Paper Tiger This Week
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 1:02 PM
click image
-
Instagram / kerokerobonito
Melding ’90s bubblegum pop with fuzzed-out, My Bloody Valentine-inspired indie rock, London-based Kero Kero Bonito are the shiny ear treat you never knew you needed.
If that sounds at all appealing to you, be sure to catch the group when they hit up the St. Mary's Strip this week.
$16-$18, Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
Price:
$16-$18
Live Music
