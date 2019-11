Snoop Dogg Taking Over the Tobin Center for Special DJ Set

What can be said about legendary entertainer Snoop Dogg that we don’t already know?The D-O double G from the L-B-C has a game diverse as they come. Rapper extraordinaire. Actor. Game-show host. Pop Warner football coach of his son’s team. World-class marijuana enthusiast.He returns in DJ form while spinning some greatest hits.“Come hang out with DJ Catwalk at the Pre-Showizzle Party Schizzle starting at 5 p.m. on the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.” Those are the Tobin’s words. Not Snoop’s.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.