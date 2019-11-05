Email
Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Snoop Dogg Taking Over the Tobin Center for Special DJ Set

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 12:52 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
What can be said about legendary entertainer Snoop Dogg that we don’t already know?

The D-O double G from the L-B-C has a game diverse as they come. Rapper extraordinaire. Actor. Game-show host. Pop Warner football coach of his son’s team. World-class marijuana enthusiast.

He returns in DJ form while spinning some greatest hits.

“Come hang out with DJ Catwalk at the Pre-Showizzle Party Schizzle starting at 5 p.m. on the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.” Those are the Tobin’s words. Not Snoop’s.



$45-$89.50, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m., Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

