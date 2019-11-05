Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Snoop Dogg Taking Over the Tobin Center for Special DJ Set
Posted
By Jay Nanda
on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 12:52 PM
click to enlarge
What can be said about legendary entertainer Snoop Dogg that we don’t already know?
The D-O double G from the L-B-C has a game diverse as they come. Rapper extraordinaire. Actor. Game-show host. Pop Warner football coach of his son’s team. World-class marijuana enthusiast.
He returns in DJ form while spinning some greatest hits.
“Come hang out with DJ Catwalk at the Pre-Showizzle Party Schizzle starting at 5 p.m. on the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.” Those are the Tobin’s words. Not Snoop’s.
$45-$89.50, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m., Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, Snoop Dogg, Texas, San Antonio, DJ set, DJ Catwalk, Tobin Center, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.