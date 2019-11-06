Email
Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Atmospheric Post-Punkers Dead Register Head to San Antonio for Midweek Show Worth Fitting into Your Schedule

Posted By on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 1:16 PM

Atlanta's Dead Register blend sludge, goth and post-punk for a mix that's dark, atmospheric and deserving of your ears. Influenced by acts like the Cure, Godflesh, Neurosis and Killing Joke, the band has a vintage sound yet manages to keep things new with its use of post-rock textures.

The three-piece will be here Wednesday, November 13, for a show at Ventura with support from SA-based post-punk outfit Filthy and beloved avant-metal ensemble The Grasshopper Lies Heavy.

Since the show falls in the middle of the week, the organizers are keeping bands to strict set times, meaning the opener goes on at 9 p.m. and the entire gig wraps at 11 p.m.

Oh, and apparently there’ll be free nachos. Who doesn't love free nachos? Surely, that's one more enticement to lure you out before the weekend.



$5, doors at 8 p.m., Ventura, 1011 Avenue B, venturasatx.com.

Location Details Ventura
1011 Avenue B
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 802-6940
Concert Hall/Auditorium, Lounge and Music Venue
Map
Tags:

  |  

Calendar

