Atmospheric Post-Punkers Dead Register Head to San Antonio for Midweek Show Worth Fitting into Your Schedule

Atlanta's Dead Register blend sludge, goth and post-punk for a mix that's dark, atmospheric and deserving of your ears. Influenced by acts like the Cure, Godflesh, Neurosis and Killing Joke, the band has a vintage sound yet manages to keep things new with its use of post-rock textures.The three-piece will be here Wednesday, November 13, for a show at Ventura with support from SA-based post-punk outfit Filthy and beloved avant-metal ensemble The Grasshopper Lies Heavy Since the show falls in the middle of the week, the organizers are keeping bands to strict set times, meaning the opener goes on at 9 p.m. and the entire gig wraps at 11 p.m.Oh, and apparently there’ll be free nachos. Who doesn't love free nachos? Surely, that's one more enticement to lure you out before the weekend.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.