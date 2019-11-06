Bad Bunny Bringing Latin Trap, Reggaeton Sounds to Freeman Coliseum

While it might seem odd, to say the least, that one of the biggest stars in the world right now has chosen Freeman Coliseum as the venue for his San Anto tour stop, we like to think of it as proof that Bad Bunny is truly como la gente.Hailing from Puerto Rico, the young Latin trap and reggaeton artist has seen his star rise quickly amid the surging popularity of Latin music over the past several years. Though he initially gained fame on SoundCloud, Bunny has been quick to parlay one success into yet another, larger success thanks to collabs with Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Becky G, Cardi B and J Balvin — they dropped an album together last summer. Bunny’s debut release, 2018’s, is still getting heavy listens and airplay from fans and DJs who can’t get enough of his penchant for making Latin music with American pop influences and that shift it more firmly into the U.S. mainstream.Shit, the Freeman hasn’t looked this relevant in a while.

