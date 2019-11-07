Thursday, November 7, 2019
FEA Celebrating New Album with Release Party, Live Show at Bang Bang Bar
Posted
By James Courtney
on Thu, Nov 7, 2019 at 7:11 AM
click to enlarge
San Anto’s own Chicana riot grrrl punk powerhouse FEA has undergone a few lineup changes since releasing its nationally lauded eponymous debut in 2016, but its core — former Girl in a Coma members Phanie Diaz and Jenn Alva — have more than held it together. After the critical acclaim of that album, which dealt in excoriating, head-on fashion with themes of misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia and racism, FEA is now a foursome but with the same fearsome prowess.
This special show will find the group celebrating the release of its anticipated sophomore album No Novelties
before heading out on a huge supporting tour. Truth be told, though, FEA really hasn’t stopped touring since its first album, even soldiering on through the lineup changes.
$5, Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., The Bang Bang Bar, 119 El Mio Dr, (210) 320-1187, thebangbangbartx.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, FEA, album release, Bang Bang Bar, Chicana, riot grrrl, punk, Phanie Diaz, Jenn Alva, live music, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.