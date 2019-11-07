Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 7, 2019

FEA Celebrating New Album with Release Party, Live Show at Bang Bang Bar

Posted By on Thu, Nov 7, 2019 at 7:11 AM

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
San Anto’s own Chicana riot grrrl punk powerhouse FEA has undergone a few lineup changes since releasing its nationally lauded eponymous debut in 2016, but its core — former Girl in a Coma members Phanie Diaz and Jenn Alva — have more than held it together. After the critical acclaim of that album, which dealt in excoriating, head-on fashion with themes of misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia and racism, FEA is now a foursome but with the same fearsome prowess.

This special show will find the group celebrating the release of its anticipated sophomore album No Novelties before heading out on a huge supporting tour. Truth be told, though, FEA really hasn’t stopped touring since its first album, even soldiering on through the lineup changes.

$5, Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., The Bang Bang Bar, 119 El Mio Dr, (210) 320-1187, thebangbangbartx.com.
Location Details The Bang Bang Bar
119 El Mio Drive
Central
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Houston Rappers Bun B, Z-Ro, Slim Thug and Others Bringing Trill Vibes to San Antonio in December Read More

  2. Amazon Now Streaming Selena's Astrodome Concert, Her Last-Ever Performance Read More

  3. Bad Bunny Bringing Latin Trap, Reggaeton Sounds to Freeman Coliseum Read More

  4. Doggy Treats: 11 Legendary Snoop Dogg Tracks to Get You Hyped for San Antonio's Snoopadelic Show Read More

  5. Atmospheric Post-Punkers Dead Register Head to San Antonio for Midweek Show Worth Fitting into Your Schedule Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation