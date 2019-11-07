Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 7, 2019

Let's Get High: Five Must-See Acts to Catch at Austin's Levitation Fest This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Nov 7, 2019 at 12:03 PM


click to enlarge Emma Ruth Rundle - FACEBOOK / EMMA RUTH RUNDLE
  • Facebook / Emma Ruth Rundle
  • Emma Ruth Rundle
Levitation Fest — formerly Austin Psych Fest — kicks off Thursday night in the Texas capital, starting a four-day binge of psych rock, mind-bending metal, freak folk, trip-hop, noise and everything in between.

More than 50 bands are included in the lineup, which can make for an exhausting experience. With that in mind, here's a streamlined list of five must-see acts for those trying to pace themselves during the freaky festivities.
click to enlarge FACEBOOK / CHELSEA WOLFE
  • Facebook / Chelsea Wolfe
Chelsea Wolfe

Wolfe — a singer-songwriter who straddles folk, goth and doom metal — has grown darker and heavier over recent albums. Combining ethereal vocals with groaning guitar progressions, she builds compositions capable of swallowing listeners whole. 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Central Presbyterian Church, 200 E. 8th St., Austin.

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / TOBACCO
  • Facebook / Tobacco
Tobacco



Experimental electronic band Black Moth Super Rainbow's frontman Thomas Fec has a solo project called Tobacco that rarely performs in Texas, so here's your chance. Much like BMSR, Tobacco produces analog synth sounds that spiral into oblivion. Combine those otherworldly sounds with heavy vocal effects, and you've got an entrancing blend that may open portals to other dimensions. 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Empire Control Room & Garage, 606 E. 7th Street, Austin.

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / EMMA RUTH RUNDLE
  • Facebook / Emma Ruth Rundle
Emma Ruth Rundle

Add a touch of Mazzy Starr, a sprinkling of PJ Harvey and a dash of Alanis Morissette and you’ve pretty got a recipe for singer-songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle's work. Similar to Chelsea Wolfe, Rundle builds atmospheric songs that swell into depressive soundscapes. 11:15, Friday, Empire Control Room & Garage, 606 E. 7th Street, Austin.

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / RUSSIAN CIRCLES
  • Facebook / Russian Circles
Russian Circles

Lords of instru-metal, the trio Russian Circles creates masterfully crafted, vocal-free tracks that often stretch into eight-minute epics. 10:15, Friday, Empire Control Room & Garage, 606 E. 7th Street, Austin.

click to enlarge CHRIS CONDE
  • Chris Conde
Deafheaven

By weaving together black metal, shoegaze and post-rock, Deafheaven have, for good reason, emerged as one of the best-known acts in atmospheric metal. 11:45, Friday, Empire Control Room & Garage, 606 E. 7th Street, Austin.

Weekend passes and tickets for each individual show are still on sale.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Houston Rappers Bun B, Z-Ro, Slim Thug and Others Bringing Trill Vibes to San Antonio in December Read More

  2. Amazon Now Streaming Selena's Astrodome Concert, Her Last-Ever Performance Read More

  3. Doggy Treats: 11 Legendary Snoop Dogg Tracks to Get You Hyped for San Antonio's Snoopadelic Show Read More

  4. Bad Bunny Bringing Latin Trap, Reggaeton Sounds to Freeman Coliseum Read More

  5. Penelope Houston of the Avengers on the Band’s San Antonio Gig and Preserving Punk History Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation