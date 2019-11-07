Email
Thursday, November 7, 2019

Queen Of Bounce Big Freedia Returning to Paper Tiger in January for Spiritual Booty-Shaking Experience

Posted By on Thu, Nov 7, 2019 at 2:33 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / BIG FREEDIA
  • Facebook / Big Freedia
Big Freedia will return to Paper Tiger on Sunday, January 19. And since it’s Sunday, y’all know she’s gonna take us to church.

The New Orleans artist has been making waves since the 2000s, helping elevate the energetic hip-hop form known as bounce into the mainstream. Many got their first taste Freedia when she was featured on Beyonce’s “Formation,” shouting, “I did not come to play with you hoes, I came to slay, bitch!”

If you’ve never seen the Queen Diva live, be prepared. Her show is spiritual experience — one that consists of self-love, booty shaking and the kind of fellowship people usually experience at religious functions. It might seem strange to see "spiritual experience" and "booty-shaking" in the same sentence, but many really do leave her shows a changed person.

Tickets ($22-$25) are on sale now.



Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue

