Queen Of Bounce Big Freedia Returning to Paper Tiger in January for Spiritual Booty-Shaking Experience

Big Freedia will return to Paper Tiger on Sunday, January 19. And since it’s Sunday, y’all know she’s gonna take us to church.The New Orleans artist has been making waves since the 2000s, helping elevate the energetic hip-hop form known as bounce into the mainstream. Many got their first taste Freedia when she was featured on Beyonce’s “Formation,” shouting, “I did not come to play with you hoes, I came to slay, bitch!”If you’ve never seen the Queen Diva live, be prepared. Her show is spiritual experience — one that consists of self-love, booty shaking and the kind of fellowship people usually experience at religious functions. It might seem strange to see "spiritual experience" and "booty-shaking" in the same sentence, but many really do leave her shows a changed person.

