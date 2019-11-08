Email
Friday, November 8, 2019

Brockhampton Heading to San Antonio for Aztec Theatre Show

Posted By on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 3:03 PM

On tour in support of a new album called Ginger, Brockhampton matches ’90s rap rawness like Wu-Tang Clan with the edginess of 2019 avant-garde artists. While it’d be easy to dismiss these cats as hipster bait, there is a level of skill and intention, as evidenced by their astute lyrical and production skills.

Also, with lyrics like “I spit my heart out, lookin’ out for my best interests / He gave me good head, peepin’ out while the windows tinted” and “I told my mom I was gay, why the fuck she ain’t listen?” it’s also clear the members aren’t concerned about being alienated for being visibly queer.

$37.50-$55, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
General Services
Map

