Friday, November 8, 2019
Brockhampton Heading to San Antonio for Aztec Theatre Show
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 3:03 PM
click to enlarge
On tour in support of a new album called Ginger
, Brockhampton matches ’90s rap rawness like Wu-Tang Clan with the edginess of 2019 avant-garde artists. While it’d be easy to dismiss these cats as hipster bait, there is a level of skill and intention, as evidenced by their astute lyrical and production skills.
Also, with lyrics like “I spit my heart out, lookin’ out for my best interests / He gave me good head, peepin’ out while the windows tinted” and “I told my mom I was gay, why the fuck she ain’t listen?” it’s also clear the members aren’t concerned about being alienated for being visibly queer.
$37.50-$55, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, live music, Brockhampton, Ginger, Wu-Tang Clan, queer, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.