Brockhampton Heading to San Antonio for Aztec Theatre Show

On tour in support of a new album called, Brockhampton matches ’90s rap rawness like Wu-Tang Clan with the edginess of 2019 avant-garde artists. While it’d be easy to dismiss these cats as hipster bait, there is a level of skill and intention, as evidenced by their astute lyrical and production skills.Also, with lyrics like “I spit my heart out, lookin’ out for my best interests / He gave me good head, peepin’ out while the windows tinted” and “I told my mom I was gay, why the fuck she ain’t listen?” it’s also clear the members aren’t concerned about being alienated for being visibly queer.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.