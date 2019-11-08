Friday, November 8, 2019
YOSA to Perform Selena Quintanilla Tribute to Mark 25th Year After the Singer's Passing
By Chris Conde
Youth Orchestras of San Antonio, otherwise known as YOSA, will devote the next show in its Classic Albums Live
series to South Texas legend Selena Quintanilla.
Joined by local singer Isabel Marie Sanchez, YOSA will perform the Queen of Tejano's greatest hits in a concert called “Viva Selena!” on Monday, March 9 of next year. March 2020 will mark the 25th year since the singer's death.
During the concert, iconic tracks such as “Como La Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Dreaming of You” will be backed by a full orchestra, which is pretty cool, if we say so ourselves.
Tickets are available are tobincenter.org. More information on the concert is available online.
