Marilyn Manson to Play Hip-Hop Music Festival Astroworld

Travis Scott’s hip-hop focused Astroworld Fest in Houston has returned for its second year with a lineup that includes a surprising guest: shock-rocker Marilyn Manson.That’s right, the self-proclaimed antichrist superstar — who last month played the Aztec Theatre — will add his Satan-loving stank on a rap event featuring the likes of Migos, Megan Thee Stallion and Pharrell Williams.Well, OK?The organizers behind the event have finally revealed the full lineup and released extra tickets — the event sold out a few weeks ago. The lineup isn't half bad for anyone who likes commercial rap, and Manson's presence may be enough to lure some folks to Houston this weekend.Travis Scott (Feat. special guests)RosalíaMigosMarilyn MansonPharrell WilliamsYoung ThugPlayboi CartiGucci ManeDaBabyMegan Thee StallionHouston All StarsYoung Dolph & Key GlockSheck WesPop SmokeDon ToliverTay Keith

