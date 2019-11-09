Saturday, November 9, 2019
Marilyn Manson to Play Hip-Hop Music Festival Astroworld
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Sat, Nov 9, 2019 at 11:46 AM
Facebook / Marilyn Manson
Travis Scott’s hip-hop focused Astroworld Fest in Houston has returned for its second year with a lineup that includes a surprising guest: shock-rocker Marilyn Manson.
That’s right, the self-proclaimed antichrist superstar — who last month played
the Aztec Theatre — will add his Satan-loving stank on a rap event featuring the likes of Migos, Megan Thee Stallion and Pharrell Williams.
Well, OK?
The organizers behind the event have finally revealed the full lineup and released extra tickets — the event sold out a few weeks ago. The lineup isn't half bad for anyone who likes commercial rap, and Manson's presence may be enough to lure some folks to Houston this weekend.
Here’s everyone playing:
Travis Scott (Feat. special guests)
Rosalía
Migos
Marilyn Manson
Pharrell Williams
Young Thug
Playboi Carti
Gucci Mane
DaBaby
Megan Thee Stallion
Houston All Stars
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Sheck Wes
Pop Smoke
Don Toliver
Tay Keith
To purchase tickets and for more information visit astroworldfest.com
