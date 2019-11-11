Monday, November 11, 2019
Prog-Metal Band Tool Will Return to Texas in January in Support of New Album
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 11:51 AM
-
Jaime Monzon
-
Hidden Dragon, Crouching Maynard
If you missed your chance to see Tool when the band performed last month at San Antonio's AT&T Center
, fear not. The prog-metal behemoth is headed back to Texas in January.
In support of the new album Fear Inoculum
, singer Maynard James Keenan and company will hit Austin's Frank Erwin Center on Tuesday, January 21, and Dallas' American Airlines Center the following day.
Tickets for all Tool 2020 shows go on sale Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m. at toolband.com
.
