Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 11, 2019

Prog-Metal Band Tool Will Return to Texas in January in Support of New Album

Posted By on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 11:51 AM

Hidden Dragon, Crouching Maynard - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Hidden Dragon, Crouching Maynard
If you missed your chance to see Tool when the band performed last month at San Antonio's AT&T Center, fear not. The prog-metal behemoth is headed back to Texas in January.

In support of the new album Fear Inoculum, singer Maynard James Keenan and company will hit Austin's Frank Erwin Center on Tuesday, January 21, and Dallas' American Airlines Center the following day.

Tickets for all Tool 2020 shows go on sale Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m. at toolband.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. The David Yow-Led Incarnation of Flipper Unleashed Plodding Insanity on San Antonio Friday Night Read More

  2. Marilyn Manson to Play Hip-Hop Music Festival Astroworld Read More

  3. Brockhampton Heading to San Antonio for Aztec Theatre Show Read More

  4. D.T. Buffkin Talks About His New Project, Pinky Ring, and the Connection Between Sodomy and Rock 'n' Roll Read More

  5. YOSA to Perform Selena Quintanilla Tribute to Mark 25th Year After the Singer's Passing Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation