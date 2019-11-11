Three People Hospitalized After Being Trampled at Houston's Astroworld Fest Over the Weekend

The Houston Fire Department confirmed that three individuals suffered leg injuries and were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital after being trampled by people who stormed the gates at this year’s Astroworld Festival.Fans started lining up Friday night for the hip-hop show, curated by rapper Travis Scott and featuring Pharrell Williams, Megan Thee Stallion and shock rocker Marilyn Manson.Gates were set to open at noon Saturday. However, video posted by an Instagram user shows scores of people rushing the entrance, likely to get front-row spots.A Twitter user posted additional footage of audience members overrunning barricades and scrambling for position.

