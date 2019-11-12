Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Foreigner Returns to San Antonio for The Hits Tour This February

Posted By on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-11-12_at_2.00.54_pm.png
Rock 'n' roll songs about rocking and rolling to rock 'n' roll will always be kind of hilarious. And Foreigner’s “Juke Box Hero” may well top that list.

Expect the English-American rock outfit to trot out said tune when it returns to San Antonio for a show at the Majestic Theatre on Monday, February 10, as part of The Hits Tour.

Judging by the name of the tour, along with “Juke Box Hero,” fans will be treated to classic tunes such as “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Feels Like The First Time,” and of course, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Tickets ($49.50 - $99.50) go on sale Friday, November 15 at noon at majesticempire.com.
Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Prog-Metal Band Tool Will Return to Texas in January in Support of New Album Read More

  2. Three People Hospitalized After Being Trampled at Houston's Astroworld Fest Over the Weekend Read More

  3. The David Yow-Led Incarnation of Flipper Unleashed Plodding Insanity on San Antonio Friday Night Read More

  4. Marilyn Manson to Play Hip-Hop Music Festival Astroworld Read More

  5. Brockhampton Heading to San Antonio for Aztec Theatre Show Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation