Foreigner Returns to San Antonio for The Hits Tour This February

Rock 'n' roll songs about rocking and rolling to rock 'n' roll will always be kind of hilarious. And Foreigner’s “Juke Box Hero” may well top that list.Expect the English-American rock outfit to trot out said tune when it returns to San Antonio for a show at the Majestic Theatre on Monday, February 10, as part of The Hits Tour.Judging by the name of the tour, along with “Juke Box Hero,” fans will be treated to classic tunes such as “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Feels Like The First Time,” and of course, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

