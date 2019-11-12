Netflix Releases First Look at Christian Serratos Playing Selena in New Series

Selena fans anxiously awaiting the latest project honoring the Queen of Tejano can indulge in behind-the-scenes tease released Tuesday by Netflix.The minute-long video shows actress Christian Serratos offame made up in the likeness of Selena. Complete with long red nails, Serratos is seen putting on lipstick and overlooking the script for the show.Quick shots show Serratos dressed up in Selena's signature purple jumpsuit, dancing while her mother Maricella looks on. Later, Serratos walks up to car and gives her father Abraham, played by San Antonio native Ricardo Chavira, a kiss on the cheek.In the final shot of the sneak peek, Serratos sings "Como La Flor" until someone off-shot calls to her. The actress gives a smile to the camera before the logo forappears.Part one is expected to debut in 2020.The series has brought out reactions from both sides. Lots of Selena fans see the upcoming project as unnecessary given the 1997 movie starring Jennifer Lopez.Others welcome the show.

i’m so excited for this it’s executive produced by the quintanilla family and attorney so I know this is going to be good 💜

Why do we need a series.?? The movie is enough, plus we already know how it’s gonna end.. pic.twitter.com/h8sZAT1Uky

Ughh...Idk...I’ll give it a shot but @JLo ‘s Selena was a complete masterpiece. And are they even gonna put the dress shopping scene in there?!!! 😖

Idk why y’all doing this ... but just know YALL HAVE BIG SHOES TO FILL BECAUSE JLO SERVED AND DELIVERED IN THE SELENA MOVIE but good luck

Get your first look at Christian Serratos, who will play Selena Quintanilla in a coming of age story chronicling the iconic singer's rise. Selena: The Series — Part 1 premieres in 2020. pic.twitter.com/3U7hBrxLHi

