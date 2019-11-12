Netflix Releases First Look at Christian Serratos Playing Selena in New Series

Part one is expected to debut in 2020.
Get your first look at Christian Serratos, who will play Selena Quintanilla in a coming of age story chronicling the iconic singer's rise.— Netflix US (@netflix) November 12, 2019
Selena: The Series — Part 1 premieres in 2020. pic.twitter.com/3U7hBrxLHi
Idk why y’all doing this ... but just know YALL HAVE BIG SHOES TO FILL BECAUSE JLO SERVED AND DELIVERED IN THE SELENA MOVIE but good luck— 👩🏻🦲 (@Boiledferret) November 12, 2019
Abe must be running low— Jerry Marino (@marino_jerry) November 12, 2019
Ughh...Idk...I’ll give it a shot but @JLo ‘s Selena was a complete masterpiece. And are they even gonna put the dress shopping scene in there?!!! 😖— 🥑 (@elisayooo) November 12, 2019
Why do we need a series.?? The movie is enough, plus we already know how it’s gonna end.. pic.twitter.com/h8sZAT1Uky— Mo 💋 (@Moski07) November 12, 2019
Others welcome the show.
Me siento muy excited!! 💜— J U L A (@Julyssaaa) November 12, 2019
i’m so excited for this it’s executive produced by the quintanilla family and attorney so I know this is going to be good 💜— marlen (@marespinall) November 12, 2019
