Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Netflix Releases First Look at Christian Serratos Playing Selena in New Series

Posted By on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 2:30 PM

click image TWITTER / NETFLIX
  • Twitter / netflix
Selena fans anxiously awaiting the latest project honoring the Queen of Tejano can indulge in behind-the-scenes tease released Tuesday by Netflix.

The minute-long video shows actress Christian Serratos of The Walking Dead fame made up in the likeness of Selena. Complete with long red nails, Serratos is seen putting on lipstick and overlooking the script for the show.

Quick shots show Serratos dressed up in Selena's signature purple jumpsuit, dancing while her mother Maricella looks on. Later, Serratos walks up to car and gives her father Abraham, played by San Antonio native Ricardo Chavira, a kiss on the cheek.

In the final shot of the sneak peek, Serratos sings "Como La Flor" until someone off-shot calls to her. The actress gives a smile to the camera before the logo for Selena: The Series appears.
Part one is expected to debut in 2020.



The series has brought out reactions from both sides. Lots of Selena fans see the upcoming project as unnecessary given the 1997 movie starring Jennifer Lopez. Others welcome the show.

