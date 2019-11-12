Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Tedeschi Trucks Band Pulling Into the Tobin Center for Sold-Out Performance
Posted
By Mike McMahan
on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 7:00 AM
click to enlarge
Once upon a time, there were two bands.
One was fronted by a former teenage prodigy, a blues and psychedelic guitar wizard descended from classic rock royalty. The other was fronted by a newcomer to the scene, a woman with a mastery of the blues well beyond her years and a set of pipes most singers would kill for.
For the uninitiated, these folks are Derek Trucks, nephew of the Allman Brothers’ Derek Trucks, and Grammy-nominated solo artist Susan Tedeschi. The pair got married, met in the middle and formed a happily-ever-after touring act. Tedeschi Trucks Band recently covered Derek & The Dominos’ entire Layla album with special guest Trey Anastasio of Phish fame, which should tell you something about the kind of classic sounds they purvey.
Look for the band to bring a similar vibe to the Tobin, highlighting both of the leaders’ skillsets.
$39.50, Thursday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.
(210) 223-8624
Price:
$39.50 (Sold Out)
Live Music
