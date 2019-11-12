Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Tedeschi Trucks Band Pulling Into the Tobin Center for Sold-Out Performance

Posted By on Tue, Nov 12, 2019 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Once upon a time, there were two bands.

One was fronted by a former teenage prodigy, a blues and psychedelic guitar wizard descended from classic rock royalty. The other was fronted by a newcomer to the scene, a woman with a mastery of the blues well beyond her years and a set of pipes most singers would kill for.

For the uninitiated, these folks are Derek Trucks, nephew of the Allman Brothers’ Derek Trucks, and Grammy-nominated solo artist Susan Tedeschi. The pair got married, met in the middle and formed a happily-ever-after touring act. Tedeschi Trucks Band recently covered Derek & The Dominos’ entire Layla album with special guest Trey Anastasio of Phish fame, which should tell you something about the kind of classic sounds they purvey.

Look for the band to bring a similar vibe to the Tobin, highlighting both of the leaders’ skillsets.



$39.50, Thursday, Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details Tedeschi Trucks Band
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m.
(210) 223-8624
Price: $39.50 (Sold Out)
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Tedeschi Trucks Band

    Staff Pick
    Tedeschi Trucks Band @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

    • Thu., Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. $39.50 (Sold Out)
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Prog-Metal Band Tool Will Return to Texas in January in Support of New Album Read More

  2. Three People Hospitalized After Being Trampled at Houston's Astroworld Fest Over the Weekend Read More

  3. The David Yow-Led Incarnation of Flipper Unleashed Plodding Insanity on San Antonio Friday Night Read More

  4. Marilyn Manson to Play Hip-Hop Music Festival Astroworld Read More

  5. D.T. Buffkin Talks About His New Project, Pinky Ring, and the Connection Between Sodomy and Rock 'n' Roll Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation