Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Former One Direction Star Harry Styles Has Announced 2020 Performance at AT&T Center

Posted By on Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / HARRY STYLES
  • Facebook / Harry Styles
Former One Direction singer Harry Styles is headed to San Antonio in support of new album Fine Line, which releases on December 13.

The pop singer/songwriter will land at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, August 11 of next year. Yeah, that's pretty far out, but tickets go on sale this week.

Leaving the bubble gum pop aesthetic behind, Styles has taken more of a singer-songwriter approach to music recently, giving his songs a pinch more substance than old One Direction lyrics such as "We’re like na, na, na, then we’re like yeah, yeah, yeah."

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m.
Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Netflix Releases First Look at Christian Serratos Playing Selena in New Series Read More

  2. Jesus Walks: Kanye West Will Perform at Joel Osteen's Church in Houston on Sunday Read More

  3. Foreigner Returns to San Antonio for The Hits Tour This February Read More

  4. Last Weekend's Levitation in Austin Hints at the Future of Music Festivals Read More

  5. Prog-Metal Band Tool Will Return to Texas in January in Support of New Album Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation