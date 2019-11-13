Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Former One Direction Star Harry Styles Has Announced 2020 Performance at AT&T Center
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 12:11 PM
Former One Direction singer Harry Styles is headed to San Antonio in support of new album Fine Line
, which releases on December 13.
The pop singer/songwriter will land at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, August 11 of next year. Yeah, that's pretty far out, but tickets go on sale this week.
Leaving the bubble gum pop aesthetic behind, Styles has taken more of a singer-songwriter approach to music recently, giving his songs a pinch more substance than old One Direction lyrics such as "We’re like na, na, na, then we’re like yeah, yeah, yeah."
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m
