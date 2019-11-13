Former One Direction Star Harry Styles Has Announced 2020 Performance at AT&T Center

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles is headed to San Antonio in support of new album, which releases on December 13.The pop singer/songwriter will land at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, August 11 of next year. Yeah, that's pretty far out, but tickets go on sale this week.Leaving the bubble gum pop aesthetic behind, Styles has taken more of a singer-songwriter approach to music recently, giving his songs a pinch more substance than old One Direction lyrics such as "We’re like na, na, na, then we’re like yeah, yeah, yeah."

