Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Relive the Days of Warped Tour When Simple Plan, We the Kings Play the Aztec

Posted By on Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 7:11 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SIMPLE PLAN
  • Facebook / Simple Plan
Ah, Simple Plan and We the Kings — two bands that represent the peak of the Warped Tour era of pop-punk.

The headliners are joined by State Champs, a prolific act that formed in 2010 and now has three EP’s and three full-length albums.

For a nostalgia-filled night, post up at this show to kick off your weekend.

$34-$51, Friday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Simple Plan, We the Kings, State Champs
Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
Fri., Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m.
$34-$51
Map

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


