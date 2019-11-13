Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Relive the Days of Warped Tour When Simple Plan, We the Kings Play the Aztec
By Rhyma Castillo
on Wed, Nov 13, 2019 at 7:11 AM
Ah, Simple Plan and We the Kings — two bands that represent the peak of the Warped Tour era of pop-punk.
The headliners are joined by State Champs, a prolific act that formed in 2010 and now has three EP’s and three full-length albums.
For a nostalgia-filled night, post up at this show to kick off your weekend.
$34-$51, Friday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m.
Price:
$34-$51
Live Music
