Relive the Days of Warped Tour When Simple Plan, We the Kings Play the Aztec

Ah, Simple Plan and We the Kings — two bands that represent the peak of the Warped Tour era of pop-punk.The headliners are joined by State Champs, a prolific act that formed in 2010 and now has three EP’s and three full-length albums.For a nostalgia-filled night, post up at this show to kick off your weekend.

