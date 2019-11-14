Email
Thursday, November 14, 2019

39th Annual Tejano Music Awards, Dance with Special Performances Happening in San Antonio This Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 7:14 AM

Bringing the heat just in time for this cooler weather, the 39th Annual Tejano Music Awards and Dance returns to San Antonio to turn up the heat.

The event will include an award ceremony featuring performances by Las 3 Divas’ Stefani Montiel, “Mi Vida Mi Mundo” singers Roger Velasquez & The Latin Legends and the Latin Breed, originally formed in 1969 by former Sunny and the Sunliners sax player Rudy Guerra.

A dance (the $20 ticket is sold separately) will take place following the awards featuring Grammy Award winning accordionist Sunny Sauceda, David Farias and Ram Herrera. For more information and a full list of the performers visit tejanomusicawards.com.

$35-$125, Saturday, Nov. 16, 9:30 p.m., Scottish Rite Auditorium, 308 Avenue E.
Location Details Scottish Rite Museum and Library
308 Avenue E
San Antonio, TX
