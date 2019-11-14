Email
Thursday, November 14, 2019

Latin Star Prince Royce Returning to San Antonio in 2020

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge JOSE MARTINEZ
  • Jose Martinez
It may be chilly outside right now, but Prince Royce is heading to San Antonio next year to make fans melt.

The Latin music star will stop at the Tobin Center on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, as part of his Alter Ego tour. His biggest U.S. jaunt yet, the tour will support his Alter Ego album, set for an early 2020 release.

Tickets for the Tobin Center show run $49.50-$134.50 and will be available Friday, November 22. More information can be found here.
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-8624
Theater and Concert Hall/Auditorium
Map
