Latin Star Prince Royce Returning to San Antonio in 2020

It may be chilly outside right now, but Prince Royce is heading to San Antonio next year to make fans melt.The Latin music star will stop at the Tobin Center on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, as part of his Alter Ego tour. His biggest U.S. jaunt yet, the tour will support hisalbum, set for an early 2020 release.Tickets for the Tobin Center show run $49.50-$134.50 and will be available Friday, November 22. More information can be found here

