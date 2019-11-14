The Youth Orchestra of San Antonio Is Giving Away Selena Tumblers. Here's How To Get One

Think there couldn’t possibly be anything else to collect with Tejano superstar Selena’s name on it?Think again.To commemorate the Youth Orchestra of San Antonio's Monday, March 9, Selena tribute performance at the Tobin Center, the organizers behind the show are giving away Selena tumblers to the first 100 folks who buy tickets when they go on sale this Friday.The tumblers will be available only to those who purchase the tickets in person at the Tobin Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-noon. Patrons will receive one per ticket. Once patrons pay for their ticket, they can claim the tumbler at the YOSA table directly outside the Tobin Center entrance.YOSA, including vocalist Isabel Marie Sanchez, will play orchestral treatments of Selena favorites including “Como La Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” and “Dreaming of You" during the upcoming concert.

