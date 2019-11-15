Email
Friday, November 15, 2019

Five San Antonio Concerts to Get You Through the Rest of the 2010s

Posted By on Fri, Nov 15, 2019 at 4:04 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / CHER
  • Facebook / Cher
We’re a month and a half away from finishing the shitstorm that was the 2010s. From reality stars getting elected president to mass shootings, it was a chaotic, often depressing, time to be alive.

To help pass waning days of this decade, her are five upcoming concerts that promise to take our minds off the bad and leave us looking forward to better times. Not every one of these will be up your alley, but there’s bound to be at least something that can distract you from the looming apocalypse.

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / LIL FLIP
  • Facebook / Lil Flip
Bun B, Z-Ro, Slim Thug and More
Friday, December 5

Houston in the house! With additional features from Lil’ Keke and Lil Flip, this packed hip-hop throwdown is made for all those who dig H-Town's distinctive laidback sound. $43-$63, 7:30 p.m., The Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., theaztectheatre.com.



click to enlarge FACEBOOK / THIS WILL DESTROY YOU
  • Facebook / This Will Destroy You
This Will Destroy You
Sunday, November 24

Mixing avalanches of distortion with sparkling guitar melodies, This Will Destroy You have made valuable contributions to the world of post-rock. A band worth discovering, if you haven't already. $16-$18, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / WILLIE NELSON
  • Facebook / Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson and Family
Monday and Tuesday, November 25 and 26

At 86, Willie Nelson is one of those living legends you can’t afford to miss, especially if you've never seen he and his band perform live. $49.50-$99.50, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / NILE
  • Facebook / Nile
Nile
Monday, December 8

Hailing from South Carolina, death metal outfit Nile are some of the most genre's most interesting songwriters. Mixing in lyrical themes of ancient Egypt and H.P. Lovecraft, the band have been grinding out its own unique take on death metal since the early ’90s. $21, 7 p.m., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453.

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / CHER
  • Facebook / Cher
Cher
Tuesday, December 17

One of the most iconic pop stars in this history of modern music, Cher is a timeless singer who continues to amass generations of new fans. $48-$1200, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, attcenter.com.

