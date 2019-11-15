Five San Antonio Concerts to Get You Through the Rest of the 2010s

We’re a month and a half away from finishing the shitstorm that was the 2010s. From reality stars getting elected president to mass shootings, it was a chaotic, often depressing, time to be alive.To help pass waning days of this decade, her are five upcoming concerts that promise to take our minds off the bad and leave us looking forward to better times. Not every one of these will be up your alley, but there’s bound to be at least something that can distract you from the looming apocalypse.Houston in the house! With additional features from Lil’ Keke and Lil Flip, this packed hip-hop throwdown is made for all those who dig H-Town's distinctive laidback sound.Mixing avalanches of distortion with sparkling guitar melodies, This Will Destroy You have made valuable contributions to the world of post-rock. A band worth discovering, if you haven't already.At 86, Willie Nelson is one of those living legends you can’t afford to miss, especially if you've never seen he and his band perform live. $Hailing from South Carolina, death metal outfit Nile are some of the most genre's most interesting songwriters. Mixing in lyrical themes of ancient Egypt and H.P. Lovecraft, the band have been grinding out its own unique take on death metal since the early ’90s.One of the most iconic pop stars in this history of modern music, Cher is a timeless singer who continues to amass generations of new fans.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.