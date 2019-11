Nothing More Releases Haunting Acoustic Version of "Fade In / Fade Out" Along With Music Video

Even if you’re not exactly a fan of the active rock genre, San Antonio’s Nothing More add enough dynamics and texture to their songs to keep their audience engaged. And with 3 Grammy nominations from 2017's critically acclaimed, it’s safe to say the band is doing something right.The newest release from the Nothing More is an acoustic version of the its fan favorite “Fade In / Fade Out,” which comes along with a music video. The song was re-recorded live at Abbey Road Studios where legends such as The Beatles and Pink Floyd laid down now-iconic tracks.In the video, a camera pans the inside of the recording studio as frontman Jonny Hawkins sings about the cycle of life and death. The rawness of the new version showcases the songwriting strength of the group is and how powerful its music can be without hiding behind walls of distortion and slamming drums.

