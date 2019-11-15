Tex Pop and the San Antonio Blues Society Honor Delta Blues Giant Robert Johnson This Saturday

The San Antonio Blues Society and the South Texas Museum of Pop Culture will host a tribute to Robert Johnson this Saturday, celebrating the Delta blues pioneer who recorded in the Alamo City.Miss Neesie and the Tin Can Trio will provide music for the celebration at Tex Pop, which benefits the San Antonio Blues Society Sam Baird Scholarship. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food for donation to the San Antonio Food Bank.The late Margaret Moser, a formermusic editor and Tex Pop's co-founder, told thein 2016 that Johnson’s Texas recordings were the “most essential chapters of American history.”“They bring together music at a time when things are changing so dramatically,” Moser said. “Because Robert Johnson’s two recording sessions also anchor his rise as a musician too.”Johnson’s life and death are shrouded in mystery. Debates rage whether he recorded all of his San Antonio songs in the Gunter Hotel during the mid-1930s or the session took place in the nearby Bluebonnet Hotel or Texas Hotel. There are also three reported gravesites for Johnson in Mississippi.Safe to say the influential Johnson remains one of the most interesting and revered characters whose come-up is tied to San Antonio.

