Friday, November 15, 2019

Watch Metalachi Combine Metal and Classic Rock When They Play Paper Tiger

Posted By on Fri, Nov 15, 2019 at 8:15 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF METALACHI
  • Courtesy of Metalachi
LA-Metalachi have become mainstays at this point, thanks to the band’s mariachi-inspired covers of classic rock and metal songs from artists like Black Sabbath and Guns N’ Roses.

What could be more puro than that?

10-$15, Sunday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410, N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
