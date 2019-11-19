Tuesday, November 19, 2019
The Super Talented Todrick Hall Guaranteed to Put on Quite a Show at the Aztec Theatre This Week
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM
Actor, dancer, director, drag queen, choreographer, songwriter and YouTuber, Todrick Hall’s entire career so far has been a tour de force.
Jumping into the public eye when making it onto the ninth season of American Idol
, Hall propelled his fame further with his active YouTube presence and ultimately became a mainstay in the homes of America with his recurring role as a judge and choreographer on the Emmy-Award winning show RuPaul’s Drag Race
. From releasing his own albums to staring as Lola in Kinky Boots
on Broadway, Hall is an omnipresent force in the entertainment industry who continues to stand up and represent the LGBTQ community.
$25-$79, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m.
Price:
$25-$79
Live Music
