Tuesday, November 19, 2019

The Super Talented Todrick Hall Guaranteed to Put on Quite a Show at the Aztec Theatre This Week

Posted By on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TODRICK HALL
  • Courtesy of Todrick Hall
Actor, dancer, director, drag queen, choreographer, songwriter and YouTuber, Todrick Hall’s entire career so far has been a tour de force.

Jumping into the public eye when making it onto the ninth season of American Idol, Hall propelled his fame further with his active YouTube presence and ultimately became a mainstay in the homes of America with his recurring role as a judge and choreographer on the Emmy-Award winning show RuPaul’s Drag Race. From releasing his own albums to staring as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway, Hall is an omnipresent force in the entertainment industry who continues to stand up and represent the LGBTQ community.

$25-$79, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Todrick Hall
Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
Wed., Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m.
$25-$79
Live Music
Map

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  Todrick Hall

    Todrick Hall @ Aztec Theatre

    Wed., Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m. $25-$79
