Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Bedroom Pop Goddess Japanese Breakfast Returns to San Antonio for a Free Show

Posted By on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / JAPANESE BREAKFAST
  • Facebook / Japanese Breakfast
Lo-fi bedroom pop performer Japanese Breakfast is returning to San Antonio for a free show at Paper Tiger on Thursday, December 12.

From playing bars and clubs to landing on festival stages like ACL last year, Japanese Breakfast has had a steady come-up in the music world.

And for good reason. The Korean-American singer-songwriter's beautiful soundscapes of psychedelic textures, chilled-out vocals and dreamy melodies are perfect for long road trips or napping inside a cocoon of blankets all day.

While the show is free, show-goers must RSVP through the ticket link.



Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map
