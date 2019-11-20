Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Bedroom Pop Goddess Japanese Breakfast Returns to San Antonio for a Free Show
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 2:50 PM
Lo-fi bedroom pop performer Japanese Breakfast is returning to San Antonio for a free show at Paper Tiger on Thursday, December 12.
From playing bars and clubs to landing on festival stages like ACL last year, Japanese Breakfast has had a steady come-up in the music world.
And for good reason. The Korean-American singer-songwriter's beautiful soundscapes of psychedelic textures, chilled-out vocals and dreamy melodies are perfect for long road trips or napping inside a cocoon of blankets all day.
While the show is free, show-goers must RSVP through the ticket link.
