Thursday, November 21, 2019

Five Local Gift Ideas for San Antonio Music Lovers on Your List

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 3:33 PM

It can be daunting to shop for anyone, but music lovers can be especially tough. After all, how are you going to know what new releases they already have in their collection or what up-and-coming bands they’re already soured on. Here are five can’t-miss ideas that avoid both of those traps. And, best of all, they keep it local.

Hogwild Records
New turntable
Vinyl is just back, and the length of its resurgence suggests it’s not going away. Musical artists from local favorites to big names such as Beyoncé and Metallica have committed to the format, not just with new releases but reissues. If you’ve got a special music fan who hasn’t yet made the leap, this may just what they need. 1824 N Main Ave, (210) 733-5354.

Element Tattoo
Gift card
Whether they’re in a band or just look like they might be in one, chances are your music-loving friend either wants a tattoo or is itching to add to their collection. Why not buy them another or at least pay for a portion of their body project with a gift card? After all, this is one gift that says “forever.” 4741 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 979-9877, elementtattoo.com.

Paper Tiger
Ticket to a touring show
By hosting an eclectic range of genres from Mexican folk and hip-hop to indie and post-rock, San Antonio’s Paper Tiger has proven itself to be one of the most exciting venues for hosting national and international acts. Browse the website, locate an upcoming show and spring for tickets. 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.



Robot Monster Guitars
Used instrument or weird collectible
Has your musical friend got eyes on a vintage guitar or maybe a warm-sounding tube amp? Robot Monster’s got you covered. Or maybe they’re the type who collects odd items like horror movie action figures. Again, Robot Monster’s got you covered. 517 E. Woodlawn Ave., (210) 320-1710.

San Antonio Music Academy
Musical instrument lessons
Are you sick of seeing your music-loving friend play air guitar? Maybe it’s time for them to learn the real deal. Or maybe you know that they put their instrument down years ago and you want to give them a refresher course. Either way, treat your friend to some lessons. 9910 W. Loop 1604 N. Suite 103, (210) 681-7262, samusicacademy.com.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


