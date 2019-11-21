Five Local Gift Ideas for San Antonio Music Lovers on Your List

click to enlarge Google Maps

It can be daunting to shop for anyone, but music lovers can be especially tough. After all, how are you going to know what new releases they already have in their collection or what up-and-coming bands they’re already soured on. Here are five can’t-miss ideas that avoid both of those traps. And, best of all, they keep it local.Vinyl is just back, and the length of its resurgence suggests it’s not going away. Musical artists from local favorites to big names such as Beyoncé and Metallica have committed to the format, not just with new releases but reissues. If you’ve got a special music fan who hasn’t yet made the leap, this may just what they need.Whether they’re in a band or just look like they might be in one, chances are your music-loving friend either wants a tattoo or is itching to add to their collection. Why not buy them another or at least pay for a portion of their body project with a gift card? After all, this is one gift that says “forever.”By hosting an eclectic range of genres from Mexican folk and hip-hop to indie and post-rock, San Antonio’s Paper Tiger has proven itself to be one of the most exciting venues for hosting national and international acts. Browse the website, locate an upcoming show and spring for tickets.Has your musical friend got eyes on a vintage guitar or maybe a warm-sounding tube amp? Robot Monster’s got you covered. Or maybe they’re the type who collects odd items like horror movie action figures. Again, Robot Monster’s got you covered.Are you sick of seeing your music-loving friend play air guitar? Maybe it’s time for them to learn the real deal. Or maybe you know that they put their instrument down years ago and you want to give them a refresher course. Either way, treat your friend to some lessons.