Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 21, 2019

R&B Veteran Lyfe Jennings Tours For Final Album 777

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 3:05 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / LYFE JENNINGS
  • Facebook / Lyfe Jennings

If you're interested in catching the R&B and soul singer-songwriter Lyfe Jennings close up, this could be your last chance.

Jennings is headed to the Aztec Theatre Saturday, March 28, in support of the newly released album 777, which he's said will be his last.

Over a 15-year career, the veteran performer has amassed seven LPs, which he's produced himself and for which he's provided his own guitar, bass and piano work.




Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m.

Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
Theater
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Bedroom Pop Goddess Japanese Breakfast Returns to San Antonio for a Free Show Read More

  2. San Antonio Favorite Piñata Protest Comes Back Home for Amp Room Show Read More

  3. Gig Photographer Oscar Moreno Wants to See San Antonio Bands Touring More Often Read More

  4. Converge, Swans and More Head to Texas Next Summer for Oblivion Access, Formerly Austin Terror Fest Read More

  5. Painting with Sound: Art Hernandez’s Ruckus Audio Pedals Builds Effects Prized By San Antonio Guitar Gurus Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation