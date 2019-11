R&B Veteran Lyfe Jennings Tours For Final Album 777

If you're interested in catching the R&B and soul singer-songwriter Lyfe Jennings close up, this could be your last chance. Jennings is headed to the Aztec Theatre Saturday, March 28, in support of the newly released album 777 , which he's said will be his last. Over a 15-year career, the veteran performer has amassed seven LPs, which he's produced himself and for which he's provided his own guitar, bass and piano work.

