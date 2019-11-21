Thursday, November 21, 2019
San Antonio Favorite Piñata Protest Comes Back Home for Amp Room Show
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 7:44 AM
San Antonio’s Piñata Protest has been carving out its name on a national level via a unique amalgam that matches punk with conjunto and Tejano. Touring with huge acts like Sepultura and Brujeria hasn’t exactly hurt either. Psychobilly act Phantom Rockers round out the bill.
$10, Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 p.m., Amp Room, 2407 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 320-2122, theamproom.com.
