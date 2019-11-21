Singer-Songwriters Jeff Glatz, Melissa Ludwig and Chris Taylor Will Perform at 502 Bar to Celebrate New Releases

click to enlarge
Singer-songwriters Jeff Glatz, Melissa Ludwig and Chris Taylor are teaming up to promote a trio of individually released albums with a Friday, December 13, performance at 502 Bar.
Glatz, former frontman for the band Peacefield, has gone solo on his latest release, the electric guitar-driven Disappear,
which he describes as a "collection of love songs that covers the spectrum from bliss to insecurity to hope for something lasting.”
“These songs are pure, raw emotions, stories that I’ve slowly blended together with real life feelings and experiences,” said Glatz in a recent statement. “There were nights I would lay in bed going over lyrics in my head. Then I would think, man, do I really want people to know that I’m thinking that, or is that part too much? It ended up being a perfect therapeutic release.”
Tiptoeing through elements of alt-rock, singer-songwriter, folk and Americana, Ludwig's Play it Back Again
is reminiscent of powerful female singer-songwriters from the '90s like Alanis Morissette and Natalie Merchant.
“For me, this album is about nostalgia and reflection,” Ludwig said. “Everybody has a story that defines their life. The older I get, the more I ask myself, ‘What is my story going to be? How much has already been written?’”
Taylor’s album — the most musically different in the set — is a bit of a surprise considering he’s better known for a more traditional rock sound. His new album Lovers, Thieves, Fools + Pretenders
sounds like it was produced by industrial royalty Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails.
Yes, really. Punctuated by harsh electronic drums and atmospheric noise, the 10-song LP combines post-rock elements, cold industrial textures and moments of bluesy Southern rock. This might be our favorite Chris Taylor record to date.
“The overall theme of this album must be redemption,” Taylor said. “It’s the journey from self-loathing and depression to peace and owning who you are, past present and future.”
For more information on the show and releases visit the event's Facebook
page.
$5, 7 p.m., 502 Bar, 502 Embassy Oaks, (210) 257-8125, 502bar.com.
