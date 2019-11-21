Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Singer-Songwriters Jeff Glatz, Melissa Ludwig and Chris Taylor Will Perform at 502 Bar to Celebrate New Releases

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 12:58 PM

click to enlarge enlight695.jpg
Singer-songwriters Jeff Glatz, Melissa Ludwig and Chris Taylor are teaming up to promote a trio of individually released albums with a Friday, December 13, performance at 502 Bar.

Glatz, former frontman for the band Peacefield, has gone solo on his latest release, the electric guitar-driven Disappear, which he describes as a "collection of love songs that covers the spectrum from bliss to insecurity to hope for something lasting.”

“These songs are pure, raw emotions, stories that I’ve slowly blended together with real life feelings and experiences,” said Glatz in a recent statement. “There were nights I would lay in bed going over lyrics in my head. Then I would think, man, do I really want people to know that I’m thinking that, or is that part too much? It ended up being a perfect therapeutic release.”

Tiptoeing through elements of alt-rock, singer-songwriter, folk and Americana, Ludwig's Play it Back Again is reminiscent of powerful female singer-songwriters from the '90s like Alanis Morissette and Natalie Merchant.



“For me, this album is about nostalgia and reflection,” Ludwig said. “Everybody has a story that defines their life. The older I get, the more I ask myself, ‘What is my story going to be? How much has already been written?’”

Taylor’s album — the most musically different in the set — is a bit of a surprise considering he’s better known for a more traditional rock sound. His new album Lovers, Thieves, Fools + Pretenders sounds like it was produced by industrial royalty Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails.

Yes, really. Punctuated by harsh electronic drums and atmospheric noise, the 10-song LP combines post-rock elements, cold industrial textures and moments of bluesy Southern rock. This might be our favorite Chris Taylor record to date.

“The overall theme of this album must be redemption,” Taylor said. “It’s the journey from self-loathing and depression to peace and owning who you are, past present and future.”

For more information on the show and releases visit the event's Facebook page.

$5, 7 p.m., 502 Bar, 502 Embassy Oaks, (210) 257-8125, 502bar.com.
Location Details 502 Bar
502 Embassy Oaks
San Antonio, TX
(210) 257-8125; (210) (FAX)
Bar/Pub and Music Venue
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  • 502 Bar

    • 502 Embassy Oaks , Ste 138 San Antonio
    • phone (210) 257-8125; (210) (FAX)

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Bedroom Pop Goddess Japanese Breakfast Returns to San Antonio for a Free Show Read More

  2. San Antonio Favorite Piñata Protest Comes Back Home for Amp Room Show Read More

  3. Gig Photographer Oscar Moreno Wants to See San Antonio Bands Touring More Often Read More

  4. Converge, Swans and More Head to Texas Next Summer for Oblivion Access, Formerly Austin Terror Fest Read More

  5. Kanye West Calls Himself the 'Greatest Artist God Ever Created' — and Other WTF Moments from His Texas Visit Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation