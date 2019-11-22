Friday, November 22, 2019
Intocable Bringing Tejano, Norteño Sounds to the Majestic Theatre
By Mike McMahan
on Fri, Nov 22, 2019 at 11:22 AM
The popular Tejano/Norteño band is bringing its show to the Majestic for a pre-Thanksgiving bash.
Among Intocable’s notable successes was playing at halftime for a 2011 Cowboys-Redskins game. You can use your imagination about today’s NFL to consider whether the band would be offered that gig now.
$39.50-$149.50, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
