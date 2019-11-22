Friday, November 22, 2019
Reagan HS Band to Represent San Antonio, All of Texas During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Sarah Martinez
November 22, 2019
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will include a bit of Texas this year.
Reagan High School's marching band will represent both Alamo City and the whole state by performing in the nationally televised parade. Band director Dan Morrison last year applied for the band to be featured.
"It's kind of surreal that it's finally here," Morrison told the Express-News
. "You can kind of feel the excitement from all the students as we go through the school day and at rehearsals."
The Reagan band
isn't just repping San Antonio at the annual event, it's also the only musical group making the trip from Texas.
"It's definitely an honor to represent the whole state," Morrison said. "It's a huge honor that we take very seriously."
