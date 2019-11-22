Friday, November 22, 2019
San Marcos Band This Will Destroy You Coming Down to San Antonio for Paper Tiger Show
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Nov 22, 2019 at 8:18 AM
click to enlarge
Pushing the genre of post-rock into progressively stranger territories, This Will Destroy You formed in 2005 in San Marcos of all places. At first listen, fans of ethereal instrumental music might be inclined to write off TWDY as a clone of Explosions in the Sky — a fellow Texan post-rock outfit that got its start in El Paso during the late ’90s.
However, a deeper listen reveals the more ominously named San Marcos band is more than holding its own, caroming through darker, dronier corridors as part of its ongoing sonic experimentation.
$16-$18, Sunday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., Nov. 24, 7 p.m.
Price:
$16-$18
Live Music
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, live music, San Antonio, Texas, San Marcos, This Will Destroy You, Texas band, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.