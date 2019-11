San Marcos Band This Will Destroy You Coming Down to San Antonio for Paper Tiger Show

Pushing the genre of post-rock into progressively stranger territories, This Will Destroy You formed in 2005 in San Marcos of all places. At first listen, fans of ethereal instrumental music might be inclined to write off TWDY as a clone of Explosions in the Sky — a fellow Texan post-rock outfit that got its start in El Paso during the late ’90s.However, a deeper listen reveals the more ominously named San Marcos band is more than holding its own, caroming through darker, dronier corridors as part of its ongoing sonic experimentation.

