Friday, November 22, 2019
Steve Aoki Is Headed to San Antonio Next Month for Freakfest at Cowboys Dance Hall
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Nov 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM
click to enlarge
EDM super producer Steve Aoki is headed to San Antonio on Saturday, December 29, so get ready to have a cake thrown in your face.
Because during his shows, Aoki usually throws a cake into the audience. See?
Facebook / Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki about to throw a cake
The producer will be headlining something called Freakfest at Cowboys Dance Hall, bringing along fellow EDM heavy hitter Deorro as well as dance music producer Lucii.
The event is put on by Disco Donnie Presents, which produced more than 1,000 club events, arena shows and outdoor festivals each year.
Tickets
($35-$410) are available for purchase.
For more information visit the official Facebook event page
.
