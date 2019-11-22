Friday, November 22, 2019
Texas Legend Willie Nelson to Play Two Nights at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Nov 22, 2019 at 8:00 AM
click to enlarge
Willie Nelson really doesn’t need much of an introduction.
As a pioneer of outlaw country, 86-year-old Nelson is a living legend and one of the Lone Star State’s most revered singer-songwriters.
$49.50 - $99.50, Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Mondays, Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Nov. 26
Price:
$49.50-$99.50
Live Music
