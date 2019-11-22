Email
Friday, November 22, 2019

Texas Legend Willie Nelson to Play Two Nights at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

Posted By on Fri, Nov 22, 2019 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM / WILLIENELSONOFFICIAL
Willie Nelson really doesn’t need much of an introduction.

As a pioneer of outlaw country, 86-year-old Nelson is a living legend and one of the Lone Star State’s most revered singer-songwriters.

$49.50 - $99.50, Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
