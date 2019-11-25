Email
Monday, November 25, 2019

Hed P.E Returns to San Antonio to Fill The Rock Box with Nu-Metal Sounds

Posted By on Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 7:07 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HED P.E.
  • Courtesy of Hed P.E.
Back when nu-metal was still a new thing, entire movie soundtracks were filled out with bands executing their version of the genre’s blend of chunky metal and hip-hop-informed grooves.

While Huntington Beach’s Hed P.E. never got as big as Korn or Limp Bizkit, its song “Swan Dive” placed it on the Dracula 2000 soundtrack alongside heavyweights such as Linkin Park, Powerman 5000 and Disturbed. Although the Hed P.E.’s shifted its sound over the years, at times taking a stab at something a little heavier, the band still retains the alluring grooves that brought it attention in the first place.

$14, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m., Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453, therockboxsa.com.
Event Details (Hed) P.E.
@ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., Nov. 27, 7 p.m.-12 a.m.
Price: $14
Buy from TicketFly
Special Events and Live Music
Map

Tags:

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


