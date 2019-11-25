Hed P.E Returns to San Antonio to Fill The Rock Box with Nu-Metal Sounds

Back when nu-metal was still a new thing, entire movie soundtracks were filled out with bands executing their version of the genre’s blend of chunky metal and hip-hop-informed grooves.While Huntington Beach’s Hed P.E. never got as big as Korn or Limp Bizkit, its song “Swan Dive” placed it on the Dracula 2000 soundtrack alongside heavyweights such as Linkin Park, Powerman 5000 and Disturbed. Although the Hed P.E.’s shifted its sound over the years, at times taking a stab at something a little heavier, the band still retains the alluring grooves that brought it attention in the first place.

