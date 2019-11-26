Email
Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Lords of Acid Want To Make Acid Great Again When They Play San Antonio in March

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 1:04 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / LORDS OF ACID
  • Facebook / Lords of Acid
Belgian-American industrial-dance group Lords of Acid is bringing its MAGA tour to Paper Tiger on Sunday, March 22.

Oh, and before you think the Lords have taken an unfortunate stand on U.S. politics, that acronym stands for "Make Acid Great Again."

Carving out a niche in electronic and dance music with overtly sexual lyrics and sound samples, Lords of Acid got its start in the late '80s and hasn't really slowed down, despite a few lineup changes.

The band is touring behind 2018 release Pretty in Kink, which incorporates goth and industrial textures while retaining its popular dance aesthetic.



Tickets aren't on sale yet, but check Paper Tiger's website for updates.

Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map
We're keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


