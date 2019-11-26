Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Lords of Acid Want To Make Acid Great Again When They Play San Antonio in March
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 1:04 PM
Belgian-American industrial-dance group Lords of Acid is bringing its MAGA tour to Paper Tiger on Sunday, March 22.
Oh, and before you think the Lords have taken an unfortunate stand on U.S. politics, that acronym stands for "Make Acid Great Again."
Carving out a niche in electronic and dance music with overtly sexual lyrics and sound samples, Lords of Acid got its start in the late '80s and hasn't really slowed down, despite a few lineup changes.
The band is touring behind 2018 release Pretty in Kink
, which incorporates goth and industrial textures while retaining its popular dance aesthetic.
Tickets aren't on sale yet, but check Paper Tiger's website
for updates.
