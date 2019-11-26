Reagan HS Band, Dancers Make Appearance on the Today Show Ahead of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Ahead of its participation in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, San Antonio's Reagan High School marching band got even more national attention.The band and dancers from the North East ISD school stopped by theshow on Monday morning, performing tunes while the lineup of hosts sat at the roundtable.The segment also included shots of students cheering outside the famed Rockefeller Center where the show is taped.It was an especially festive taping for the students since co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced her engagement and fellow Texan Jenna Bush Hager celebrated her birthday.The Reagan students will be the lone musical group representing Texas in Thursday's parade.

