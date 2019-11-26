Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Satanic Temple of San Antonio Concert Will Benefit Homeless LGBTQ+ Youth
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 1:14 PM
The Satanic Temple of San Antonio will hold a benefit concert in San Marcos on Saturday, December 14, for Thrive Youth Center, which assists homeless LGBTQ+ youth in the Alamo City.
Black-metal outfit Wintermist, alternative-metal act Send Help and experimental metal dudes Melencholia are all in the lineup. An un-baptism ceremony is also included as part of the festivities.
The concert comes on the heels of another charitable event put on by the temple's San Antonio chapter. Its "Menstruatin' for Satan" drive is collecting menstruation products for those in need. Click here
for details.
More information on the Satanic Temple of San Antonio is available on its Facebook Page
.
$10 (or $6.66 with a donation item), 7 p.m., Ragnar's On The Compound/Southern Compound Events, 6900 Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, 78666, (512) 842-7320
.
