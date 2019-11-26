Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Satanic Temple of San Antonio Concert Will Benefit Homeless LGBTQ+ Youth

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / SATANIC TEMPLE OF HOUSTON
  • Facebook / Satanic Temple of Houston
The Satanic Temple of San Antonio will hold a benefit concert in San Marcos on Saturday, December 14, for Thrive Youth Center, which assists homeless LGBTQ+ youth in the Alamo City.

Black-metal outfit Wintermist, alternative-metal act Send Help and experimental metal dudes Melencholia are all in the lineup. An un-baptism ceremony is also included as part of the festivities.

The concert comes on the heels of another charitable event put on by the temple's San Antonio chapter. Its "Menstruatin' for Satan" drive is collecting menstruation products for those in need. Click here for details.

More information on the Satanic Temple of San Antonio is available on its Facebook Page.



$10 (or $6.66 with a donation item), 7 p.m., Ragnar's On The Compound/Southern Compound Events, 6900 Ranch Road 12, San Marcos, 78666, (512) 842-7320.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Steve Aoki Is Headed to San Antonio Next Month for Freakfest at Cowboys Dance Hall Read More

  2. Texas Legend Willie Nelson to Play Two Nights at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Read More

  3. Pep Up Your Holiday Playlist with 8 South Texas Christmas Songs That Don’t Suck Read More

  4. Hed P.E Returns to San Antonio to Fill The Rock Box with Nu-Metal Sounds Read More

  5. Slipknot Will Disembark Next Year With Its Own Metal Cruise: Knotfest At Sea Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation