Satanic Temple of San Antonio Concert Will Benefit Homeless LGBTQ+ Youth

The Satanic Temple of San Antonio will hold a benefit concert in San Marcos on Saturday, December 14, for Thrive Youth Center, which assists homeless LGBTQ+ youth in the Alamo City.Black-metal outfit Wintermist, alternative-metal act Send Help and experimental metal dudes Melencholia are all in the lineup. An un-baptism ceremony is also included as part of the festivities.The concert comes on the heels of another charitable event put on by the temple's San Antonio chapter. Its "Menstruatin' for Satan" drive is collecting menstruation products for those in need. Click here for details.More information on the Satanic Temple of San Antonio is available on its Facebook Page

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.