Austin Duo Black Pumas Bringing Blues and Soul to Paper Tiger This Saturday
By Chris Conde
Wed, Nov 27, 2019
Austin’s bluesy, soul-rocking Black Pumas having been blowing the fuck up as of late.
Composed of multi-instrumentalist and producer Adrian Quesada and singer-songwriter Eric Burton, the group only formed last year and has already landed a guest spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live
. But there’s more reason to see them live than just being able to say you caught the next big thing. By mixing up vintage soul textures with bluesy rock, the duo is quickly carving out a unique musical that gives a backward-looking sound some contemporary urban grit.
$20-$22, Saturday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
