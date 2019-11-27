Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Austin Duo Black Pumas Bringing Blues and Soul to Paper Tiger This Saturday

Posted By on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge LYZA RENEE
  • Lyza Renee
Austin’s bluesy, soul-rocking Black Pumas having been blowing the fuck up as of late.

Composed of multi-instrumentalist and producer Adrian Quesada and singer-songwriter Eric Burton, the group only formed last year and has already landed a guest spot on Jimmy Kimmel Live. But there’s more reason to see them live than just being able to say you caught the next big thing. By mixing up vintage soul textures with bluesy rock, the duo is quickly carving out a unique musical that gives a backward-looking sound some contemporary urban grit.

$20-$22, Saturday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Black Pumas
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m.
Price: $20-$22
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Black Pumas

    Staff Pick
    Black Pumas @ Paper Tiger

    • Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m. $20-$22
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Satanic Temple of San Antonio Concert Will Benefit Homeless LGBTQ+ Youth Read More

  2. Reagan HS Band, Dancers Make Appearance on the Today Show Ahead of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Read More

  3. Lords of Acid Want To Make Acid Great Again When They Play San Antonio in March Read More

  4. Dance Off Your Thanksgiving Feast When Parker McCollum Takes Over Cowboys on Black Friday Read More

  5. Country Singer-Songwriter Pat Green Heading to The Rustic This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation