Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Be Prepared for Mexican Folk Singer-Songwriter Ed Maverick to Charm You When He Plays Paper Tiger
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 1:11 PM
click to enlarge
Mexican folk singer-songwriter Ed Maverick writes perfectly minimal songs that have helped him blow up on Spotify. Backed only by his own guitar, Maverick creates raw music that exudes an infectious charm.
You can tell he’s not worried about singing or playing his songs perfectly or hitting every note correctly — it seems he’s more concerned with communicating with sincere emotion. Think a baritone, south-of-the-border Elliott Smith and you’re in approximately the right territory.
$15, Sunday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., Dec. 1, 8 p.m.
Price:
$15 (Sold Out)
Live Music
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, live music, Ed Maverick, singer-songwriter, Mexican folk, guitar, Paper Tiger, San Antonio, Mexico, Texas, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.