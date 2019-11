Be Prepared for Mexican Folk Singer-Songwriter Ed Maverick to Charm You When He Plays Paper Tiger

Mexican folk singer-songwriter Ed Maverick writes perfectly minimal songs that have helped him blow up on Spotify. Backed only by his own guitar, Maverick creates raw music that exudes an infectious charm.You can tell he’s not worried about singing or playing his songs perfectly or hitting every note correctly — it seems he’s more concerned with communicating with sincere emotion. Think a baritone, south-of-the-border Elliott Smith and you’re in approximately the right territory.

