Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Chevelle Returning to San Antonio to Rock the Aztec Theatre
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 12:34 PM
Chevelle has forged a lasting career via a sound that combines nu-metal, prog and active rock. Formed in Illinois in 1995, the band has amassed a loyal fanbase over the course of eight albums.
While the band has strived to create its own sonic identity, it hasn’t been able to escape comparisons to Tool — especially its similar riffing approach and singer Peter Loeffler vocal timbre, which bears a hint of Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan. Considering Chevelle’s continuing popularity, it doesn’t seem like the band’s fans are too upset by the similarities. San Antonio certainly doesn’t, considering that Chevelle’s played Oyster Bake something like 10 times now.
$32-$65, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., theaztectheatre.com.
Live Music
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, San Antonio, live music, Texas, Chevelle, Aztec Theatre, Image
