Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Country Singer-Songwriter Pat Green Heading to The Rustic This Weekend
Posted
By Mike McMahan
on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 10:10 AM
click image
-
Instagram / patgreenmusic
Pat Green, the beloved country singer-songwriter, will swing through for a Friendsgiving evening. In addition to releasing both Call Me Lucky and Live Deluxe… Plus this year, he continues putting in the road work to remain a popular live act.
Not a bad way to spend a Saturday night.
Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., The Rustic, 17619 La Cantera Pkwy, Ste. 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ The Rustic
17619 La Cantera Pkwy
La Cantera
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Nov. 30, 7 p.m.
Price:
$25
Live Music
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, live music, San Antonio, Texas, The Rustic, Pat Green, Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.