Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Dance Off Your Thanksgiving Feast When Parker McCollum Takes Over Cowboys on Black Friday
Posted
By Rhyma Castillo
on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 7:27 AM
click image
-
Photo by @ayyy_rayray via Instagram / parkermccollum
Parker McCollum is a country-pop songwriter based in the “Live Music Capital of the World” just up Interstate 35. His music can be characterized in two words: country radio. In other words, he’s twangy but not too tangy for mainstream palates.
For those enjoy such things, his appearance on this post-Thanksgiving bill might be a good excuse to get off the couch and shake some tailfeathers.
$20-$40, Friday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., Cowboys Dancehall, 3030 NE Loop 410, (210) 646-9378, cowboysdancehall.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Cowboys Dancehall
3030 NE Loop 410
North Central
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Nov. 29, 7 p.m.
Price:
$20-$40
Live Music
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, live music, San Antonio, Texas, Parker McCollum, Austin, Texas, San Antonio, Cowboys Dance Hall, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.