Dance Off Your Thanksgiving Feast When Parker McCollum Takes Over Cowboys on Black Friday

Parker McCollum is a country-pop songwriter based in the “Live Music Capital of the World” just up Interstate 35. His music can be characterized in two words: country radio. In other words, he’s twangy but not too tangy for mainstream palates.For those enjoy such things, his appearance on this post-Thanksgiving bill might be a good excuse to get off the couch and shake some tailfeathers.

