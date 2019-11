Leann Rimes Heading to Gruene Hall on Valentine's Day Weekend

Vocalist Leann Rimes, best known for her '90s country hits, is returning to Gruene Hall on Valentine’s Day weekend — Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15.Rimes took the No. 1 slot on the Top Country Albums chart in 1996 with her smash LP, becoming one of the decade's country-pop powerhousesIn subsequent years, the singer-songwriter also took stabs at multiple genres.When she could have played it safe and released more country pop for the masses, Rimes instead ventured through alt-rock, jazz, folk and Americana, letting her artistic expression manifest without restriction to just one genre.Tickets are $79 and available for purchase online

