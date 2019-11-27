Email
Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Leann Rimes Heading to Gruene Hall on Valentine's Day Weekend

Vocalist Leann Rimes, best known for her '90s country hits, is returning to Gruene Hall on Valentine’s Day weekend — Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15.

Rimes took the No. 1 slot on the Top Country Albums chart in 1996 with her smash LP Blue, becoming one of the decade's country-pop powerhouses. In subsequent years, the singer-songwriter also took stabs at multiple genres.

When she could have played it safe and released more country pop for the masses, Rimes instead ventured through alt-rock, jazz, folk and Americana, letting her artistic expression manifest without restriction to just one genre.

Tickets are $79 and available for purchase online.



Gruene Hall
1281 Gruene
San Antonio
New Braunfels, TX
(830) 606-1281
Music Venue
Map
