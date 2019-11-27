Queercore Royalty Pansy Division Heading to San Antonio With Their Gay Punk Rock Vibes

Arguably the most commercially successful queercore band, San Francisco’s Pansy Division, is headed to the Alamo City on Friday, February 28, to make sure we all get, well, gayer.Formed in 1991, the group was started by singer-songwriter Jon Ginoli and bassist Chris Freeman. An amalgam of power-pop and punk, the band talked about LGBTQ issues in their lyrics and in 1993 signed with Lookout! Records.The following year, Pansy Division gained even more notoriety by touring with Green Day.In 2008 a documentary, aptly titledfollowed the band and highlighted its contributions.Touring behind the releasethe band represents an important part of punk rock history and the genre's inclusive roots — ya know, before the jocks and nazis did their best to ruin it for everyone.

