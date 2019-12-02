Monday, December 2, 2019
Hellogoodbye is Stopping By Paper Tiger for a Solo Set This Week
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 6:14 PM
It’s been more than a decade since Hellogoodbye’s tragically overplayed “Here (In Your Arms)” came out, and maybe enough time has passed let that song back into our hearts. Traveling solo, frontman Forrest Kline is making his way to the Alamo City to showcase his singer-songwriter chops.
And yes, we’ll probably hear an acoustic version of “Here (In Your Arms),” so don’t worry.
$15-$18, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
