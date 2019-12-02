Email
Monday, December 2, 2019

Hellogoodbye is Stopping By Paper Tiger for a Solo Set This Week

Posted By on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 6:14 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HELLOGOODBYE
  • Courtesy of Hellogoodbye
It’s been more than a decade since Hellogoodbye’s tragically overplayed “Here (In Your Arms)” came out, and maybe enough time has passed let that song back into our hearts. Traveling solo, frontman Forrest Kline is making his way to the Alamo City to showcase his singer-songwriter chops.

And yes, we’ll probably hear an acoustic version of “Here (In Your Arms),” so don’t worry.

$15-$18, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map
