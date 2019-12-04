Latin Rock Mainstays Los Lobos Returning to San Antonio In February

click to enlarge

Revered Latin rock band Los Lobos will hit the Aztec Theatre on Thursday, February 27, bringing its critically sound back to San Antonio.

Los Lobos formed in East LA in 1973, building a cult following before grabbing national attention with its cover of Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba" for the 1987 biopic of the late singer.

Since then, the group has continued to release music that's commanded a loyal following, even if it's not yielded another pop breakthrough. The most recent record, 2019’s Llego Navidad, is album of holiday songs from Mexico, Central and South America plus one original composition.

Also on the bill will be Ozomatli a six-piece band blending Latin music with hip-hop, rock, salsa, jazz, funk and reggae.



Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 5 at 10 a.m.

