Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Legendary Houston Rappers Bun B, Slim Thug and More Hitting the Stage at the Aztec Theatre This Friday
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 8:08 AM
click to enlarge
H-Town in the mutha-fuckin’ house, yo! If you’re a hip-hop fan and you’re not completely amped over this Houston takeover, what are you even doing in Texas?
Featuring rap legends Bun B, Z-Ro, Slim Thug and Lil Flip to name a few, this show should serve a reminder that Houston’s contributions to the genre are heavy and lasting.
$43.50-$63.50, Friday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., theaztectheatre.com.
