Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Legendary Houston Rappers Bun B, Slim Thug and More Hitting the Stage at the Aztec Theatre This Friday

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 8:08 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / BUN B
  • Facebook / Bun B
H-Town in the mutha-fuckin’ house, yo! If you’re a hip-hop fan and you’re not completely amped over this Houston takeover, what are you even doing in Texas?

Featuring rap legends Bun B, Z-Ro, Slim Thug and Lil Flip to name a few, this show should serve a reminder that Houston’s contributions to the genre are heavy and lasting.

$43.50-$63.50, Friday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., theaztectheatre.com.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
Theater
Map
